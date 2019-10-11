The Black Eyed Peas joins J Balvin for 'RITMO'

The Black Eyed Peas make an appearance with Latin Reggaeton artist J Balvin for RITMO, Bad Boys for Life.

The track samples Corona's "The Rhythm of the Night" as the soundtrack of Bad Boys for Life, the newest of the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence dropping into theatres on January 10, 2020.

Black Eyed Peas frontman, will.i.am said that the final version of this song will make it feel futuristic.