The Black Eyed Peas joins J Balvin for 'RITMO'
This is the Rhythm of the Night
Univision,Oct 11, 2019 – 2:52 PM EDT
The Black Eyed Peas make an appearance with Latin Reggaeton artist J Balvin for RITMO, Bad Boys for Life.
The track samples Corona's "The Rhythm of the Night" as the soundtrack of Bad Boys for Life, the newest of the Bad Boys franchise starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence dropping into theatres on January 10, 2020.
Black Eyed Peas frontman, will.i.am said that the final version of this song will make it feel futuristic.
J Balvin said that he has been a fan of the Black Eyed Peas for as long as he remembers and that they are legends and it was an honor joining them in this joint project for the Bad Boys film.