Tekashi 6ix 9ine releases Spanish song titled "Yaya"
Univision,Jul 6, 2020 – 04:31 PM EDT
Daniel Hernandez or better known as rapper 6ix 9ine releases a brand new music video titled "Yaya" that is in Spanish. The video was shot in the middle of the pandemic due to the rapper being out of prison on house arrest. It was stated that Tekashi 69 will spend the remainder of his sentence under home confinement.
The hybrid artist still remains on house arrest due to COVID-19.
