Steve Aoki & Maluma present 'Maldad' music video
Steve Aoki teamed up with Latin sensation Maluma along with the dance moves on the new single "Maldad". The single dropped on Friday, January 17 and combines urban with Middle Eastern instrumental.
"It has sensual rhythms and Maluma's flavor in there" Aoki said in an interview with Billboard. “Music is global, it’s all about trying out new languages and new cultures. This is the time when the melting pot is really mixed up,” he says. “I also tour 250 shows a year, every single year. I get to really experience a lot of cultural sounds that are massive. It’s very exciting to hear the different sounds of rhythm. It really opens me up as a producer.”
This isn't the first Latin artist Aoki collaborated with, he did a collab with Nicki Jam for "Jaleo".