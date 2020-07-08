Steve Aoki launches new Latin music label

Grammy-award winning DJ and Producer Steve Aoki just signed Monterrey-based pop-R&B group AQUIHAYAQUIHAY to his brand new label aimed at the Latino community called Dim Mak En Fuego. AQUIHAYAQUIHAY describes themselves as anti-boyband and just debuted their newest single track "Ya No Es Igual" which translates to "It's No Longer The Same."

Members of Zizzy, Neqer, Nehly, Phynx, and Jay Lee says that "We consider ourselves an anti-boy band because we're not pre-fabricated."

“I’m honored to be part of a platform for the next generation of Latinx artists,” Aoki said in a press release. Aoki founded the record label July 2020 to spotlight innovating artists pushing the Latin music scene forward. Dim Mak En Fuego will showcase music, visuals, fashion and internet culture discovering new artists and defining the sounds of tomorrow.



“There are so many people that don’t speak a lick of Spanish that now know the lyrics to the songs. I was born in Miami, grew up in Southern California, where the second [biggest] language here is Spanish. If you’re not learning how to speak Spanish… you at least grow up with an understanding of Latin culture.” Aoki tells Rolling Stone in an interview.