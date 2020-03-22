null: nullpx
Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo tests positive for COVID-19

Mar 22, 2020 – 07:55 PM EDT

79-year-old Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). He posted to Facebook that his family and him are in self isolation for as long as it is necessary. Everyone is in good health but he had expereince fever and cough. He decided to get tested and that is when the result returned positive. He urges everyone to practice social distancing and the basic guidelines such as frequent hand washing.

