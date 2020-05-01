Snoop Dogg meets Banda MS in 'Que Maldición' music video
You have to hear this
Univision,May 1, 2020 – 12:27 PM EDT
Snoop Dogg had a dream of producing a track with a Mexican regional band. Him and Banda MS put together this animation video of "Que Maldición", a crossover we've been waiting for and we all can enjoy.
Snoop's trademarked subwoffer bass and drum machine collaborated perfectly with Banda MS' horn section. Snoop raps in Spanglish in his verses with Banda MS doing their thing in the song bringing both cultures together in one.