Shelly Morrison, 'Will & Grace" actress dead at 83

Shelly Morrison played the role of Karen Walker's El Savadorian maid Rosario Salazar on the NBC show Will & Grace. The New York native died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure according to Morrison's publicist, Lori DeWaal. Morrison is survived by her husband Walte Dominguez.

Morrison was originally written in the script for one appearance in the television show but her character fit in so well that they put her in 68 episodes over the eight seasons of the original series.

“Rosario reminded me a lot of my own mother who loved animals and children, but she would not suffer fools,” she once said to the Associated Press. “It is very significant to me that we were able to show an older, Hispanic woman who is bright and smart and can hold her own.”

The Will and Grace cast pays their condolences



