Shakira's 'El Dorado' concert special trailer released

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour will make it's television debut giving Shakira fans exclusive access into her most recent concert tour.

"We are thrilled and proud to have Shakira as part of our growing list of A-list artists featured on our network," said Lucinda Martinez, executive vice president, Multicultural & Brand Marketing, WarnerMedia Entertainment. "This concert special will truly resonate with Shakira's global fan base, as it takes behind the scenes of her biggest world tour yet."

The film highlights over 50 shows in 22 countries and Shakira performing some of her biggest hits such as "La Bicleta", "Hips Don't Lie", and "Estoy Aqui".





The documentary airs on HBO and streaming platforms on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 7 p.m. central.