Shakira posts cute celebration video on social media

Shakira took to her personal social media account to celebrate a win for the Colombian National Soccer team at the Davis Cup. The video shows the Colombian singer squeezing her Spanish fútbol player, Gerard Pique in happiness.
Nov 19, 2019 – 6:13 PM EST

Colmobia beat Peru on Friday, November 15th by the way and take on Ecuador on Novmember 19th


Fans took in the celebration and posted how "They're so lovely" and "What a beautiful couple".

Shakira met Gerard in 2010 on the set of her music video Waka Waka.

