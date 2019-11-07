Shakira plans a Latin tribute during big game halftime show

Shakira will pay homage to her Latin culture alongside Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 2, 2020 inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

"To celebrate that culture, to showcase it in a country where Latinos have also struggled a lot", said Shakira speaking to media in Barcelona, Spain on Monday, November 4th. "I feel really humbled and with a great responsibility in my hands to represent the Latino community."

The 43-year-old Colombian music super star is currently promoting a documentary and a video of her 2018 "El Dorado World Tour" that is to be released on November 13th world wide.

Shakira recalls back in late 2017, leaving her fans worried as she had to postpone the European part of her tour due to vocal cord hemorrhage. She said that was one of the most difficult times of her life and career. It was really a nightmare. She didn't know if she was ever going to sing again.