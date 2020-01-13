Shakira & Anuel AA drop 'Me Gusta'

Shakira and Anuel AA team up for their new song "Me Gusta". The two released the song on Sunday night via Instagram. The upbeat Reggaeton trap song sing as they're a couple in love but have lost their spark.

For the Colmbian songstress, Shakira, "Me Gusta' is her first new single since the release of "Tutu (Remix)" with Camillo and Pedro Capó in October. Shakira will be performing at Super Bowl LIV during the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez.