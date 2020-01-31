Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honor Kobe Bryant during halftime show at big game

In a press conference in Miami Thursday, Super Bowl halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira promised more songs, more dancers, more entertainment and one more thing, a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The presser had the Latina musicians discussing some of their plans for their 12-minute performance on Sunday, February 2nd.

"We'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday and celebrating life and diversity in this country" said Shakira. "I'm sure he'd be very proud to see the message we are trying to convey on stage that day."

Lopez didn't want to give too much information away to the media but she did mention the show will be "packed".