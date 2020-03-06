Shakira and Anuel AA show their emotions in 'Me Gusta' music video

Shakira just wrapped up her big show at the Superbowl and revealed her music video with Latin trap singer Anuel AA in "Me Gusta".

The video which was directed by Drew Kirsch, who had directed Taylor Swift's "Lover" music vid paints viewers a picture of both artists living a lavish lifestyle.

AA first sits at a table on the train by himself and the scene switches back and forth with him cooking and doing chores in the background while Shakira is in the foreground singing.