Sfera Ebbasta & J Balvin drop their brand new song 'Baby'
By: Univision,Nov 25, 2020 – 11:41 AM EST
Sfera Ebbasta taps Reggaeton powerhouse J Balvin for his new single "Baby" that was released on November 20th through FAMOSO album. However in the United States the official music video dropped on Wednesday, November 24th. With the music video almost hitting a million and a half streams, there's no slowing down for these artists.
"Baby" is hitting milestones globally.
