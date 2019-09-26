Sech & Ozuna join up for 'Si Te Vas' music video

Sech and Ozuna are keeping the Reggaeton collaboration tradition alive with their newest single, "Si Te Vas". The song that arrived on Thursday, September 26 that is written by Sech, Dímelo Flow, Josh Méndez, Simón and Ozuna share musical style.

Sech and Ozuna tell the story of "Baby, si te vas, consigue dos, Igual no van a ser como yo." (Baby if you leave, try two get two [boyfriends], anyway they won't like me.) Basically Sech and Ozuna are telling 'her' that if she leaves his side, there's a possibility that she won't find anyone like him to be happy.