Sech and J Balvin drop brand-new music video 'La Luz' Halloween night

Sech wanted to create something different after his Tik Tok hit "Relacion" struck gold. So he grabbed his friend J Balvin to climb aboard for "La Luz" to drop the single on Halloween night. J Balvin also hit it hard during his virtual 'Party Royale' performance on the popular game Fortnite.

The music video was inspired by his favorite Halloween flick, Ghostbusters. As you can tell Sech and Balvin hop out of a old herse dressed in colorful uniforms with some type of gun ray. Things start to get strange when they arrive to a house party.