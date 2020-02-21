Search engine honors Mexican comedian Chespirito

On Friday, (Feb. 21) Google unveiled the Google Doodle featuring the late Mexican comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños or better known as Chespirito on his birthday.

Chespirito is an international icon in the Spanish speaking comedy world and known for his characters such as Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado.

Chespirito was born in Mexico City and had studied engineering before putting all of his focus on writing. As time passed and his passion for writing grew, he got the nickname Chespirito, which comes from "Little Shakesphere."

In the 1970's Chespirito embraced his nickname and created comedy sketches. Chespirito had became inspirational and an inflential screenwriter, comedian, actor, film director, television director, playwright, songwriter and author.