Roselyn Sánchez and Carlos Rivera announced as the hosts of the Latin Grammys 2020
the Latin Grammys on Univision this year.
Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will be the hosts of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards. We celebrate the musical excellence of the great night of Latin GRAMMY ™ which will air live on Univision on Thursday, November 19, from 6pm central. The reconceived show, with the theme "Music humanizes us," will feature inspiring performances from multiple cities around the world and will originate in the city of Miami.
Prior to the broadcast, the Latin GRAMMY® Premiere ceremony will be held virtually, announcing the winners in most categories of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. The Latin Recording Academy, Univision and the production teams will strictly comply with the guidelines and security protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, there will be no red carpet or audience, and the media center will be virtual this year.