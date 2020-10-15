Roselyn Sánchez and Carlos Rivera announced as the hosts of the Latin Grammys 2020

Please join Latino Mix 95.1 in watching the Latin Grammys on Univision this year.

Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez will be the hosts of the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards. We celebrate the musical excellence of the great night of Latin GRAMMY ™ which will air live on Univision on Thursday, November 19, from 6pm central. The reconceived show, with the theme "Music humanizes us," will feature inspiring performances from multiple cities around the world and will originate in the city of Miami.