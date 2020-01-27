Rosalía wins first ever Grammy award
Historic win!
Univision,Jan 27, 2020 – 3:35 PM EST
Rosalía was in shock that she took home her first ever Grammy award for "Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer. In 2019, the Spanish songstress took home four Latin Grammys. The Barcelona native had performed two of her songs, the first one was her new flamenco-powered pop song "Juro Que" and the second one blew the audience away with "Malamente".
This historic win goes down as the 26-year-old being the first artist from Spain to ever been nominated in the category for "Best New Artist" and the only Spanish language artist to be nominated in a general category this year.