Rosalía nailed her Austin City Limits debut

Rosalía performed "Con Altura" live on stage at the Austin City Limits. The Grammy-award winning Barcelona singer closed out the 45th season of the ACL show that premieres on PBS. The 26-year-old songstress performed a 16-song set that aired on television February 8th.

“All right, Austin,” the Spanish star told the crowd, seizing the microphone from a dancer. “If you know this song, I want to hear you sing it with us!” She sang the opening lines over the track’s signature Flamenco handclaps (“ Ese cristalito roto/Yo sentí cómo crujía“) before she and her dancers broke out in synchronized movement. “It means so much to me to be here because I’m very far from where I am from,” she later told the audience.