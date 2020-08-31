Rosalía has a partnership with a cosmetics company for a good cause

M.A.C. Cosmetics just introduced their new Viva Glam Ambassador as Latin artist Rosalía on August 31st.

The award-winning Latin superstar is working closely with the major cosmetic brand to create a brand new lip color that celebrates the 26th anniversary of Viva Glam. This will support the future awareness and equal rights of women, girls, LGBTQ community and those who are affected by AIDS.

“It’s an honor to be the face of VIVA GLAM 26 and to champion a cause that is inclusive, supports individuality and gives back 100%,” says Rosalía when asked about becoming our newest M∙A∙Ctivist.

It was a combination of her electronic fusions mixed with flamenco, pop-urban tracks along with her personality that inspired M.A.C. to coin the VG26 limited shade that is described as an orange-red color.



“The incredible charisma, energy, and strength of Rosalía is the perfect incarnation of this vibrant, saturated red,” Baltasar González Pinel, Director of Makeup Artistry, says. “Taking its roots in flamenco, Rosalía’s art mixes genres and emotions — it takes risks, it is full of generosity, it is pure brilliance.”