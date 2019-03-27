Romeo Santos announces baby boy and new album name

Romeo Santos knocked out two birds with one stone. Basically he announced he just had a baby boy and also revealed the name of his next upcoming album, Utopia.

We're not sure of any of the details at this time regarding the 37-year-old Latin singer's new bundle of joy but he also had shared his message on social media with a caption of "Mis Dos Nuevos Bebés Este Año" or translated to "My two new babies this year."