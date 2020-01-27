Ricky Martin releases 'Tiburones' music video

Ricky Martin is about to kick off his Movimiento Tour and the Latin super star released a powerful music video called "Tiburones".

The music video was written by Pablo Preciado and Venezuelan singer and songwriter Oscar Hernandez.

The very emotional song speaks about union of two who should never waste time fighting. Reason, change directions, plans and ideas with the simple fact of moving forward together.

The Kacho Lopez directed music video was filmed in Puerto Rico that captures every breath of life especially when a union needs to be stronger.