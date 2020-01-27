Ricky Martin releases 'Tiburones' music video
Ricky Martin is about to kick off his Movimiento Tour and the Latin super star released a powerful music video called "Tiburones".
The music video was written by Pablo Preciado and Venezuelan singer and songwriter Oscar Hernandez.
The very emotional song speaks about union of two who should never waste time fighting. Reason, change directions, plans and ideas with the simple fact of moving forward together.
The Kacho Lopez directed music video was filmed in Puerto Rico that captures every breath of life especially when a union needs to be stronger.
"What I wanted with the video was to capture a very universal story, and that's why I wanted to film it in Puerto Rico. Both the song and the video embody all the emotions, energy and feel, which are emblematic of when we come together as people."said Ricky Martin.