Ricky Martin and husband welcome fourth baby
Univision,Oct 30, 2019 – 1:15 PM EDT
Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are celebrating their fourth child. Martin made an announcement via his social medai account with a photo caption in Spanish - VerifiedNuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido, which translates to "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born."
Martin and Yosef announced the birth of their daughter Lucía Martin-Yosef back in December who joined Martin's twin boys Matteo and Valentino Martin.