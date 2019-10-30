null: nullpx
Ricky Martin and husband welcome fourth baby

Oct 30, 2019 – 1:15 PM EDT

Puerto Rican artist Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef are celebrating their fourth child. Martin made an announcement via his social medai account with a photo caption in Spanish - VerifiedNuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido, which translates to "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef has been born."


Martin and Yosef announced the birth of their daughter Lucía Martin-Yosef back in December who joined Martin's twin boys Matteo and Valentino Martin.


