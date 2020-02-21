Rewind back to J Balvin's electrifying Premio Lo Nuestro performance
"Thank you for believing in me. Keep dreaming and que viva la paz,"
Univision,Feb 21, 2020 – 12:10 PM EST
J Balvin made it clear that he is a global icon Reggaeton artist with his Premio Lo Nuestro performance. The singer performed "Blanco", "Morado" and "Loco Contigo y No Me Conoces" at last night's show. J Balvin had nine nominations at the Latin music award show Thursday night.
Premio Lo Nuestro had named J Balvin as the 2020 "Icono Mundial" (Global Icon)
Daddy Yankee had presented the Icono Mundial award to J Balvin.
It has been quite a new year for J Balvin. He was one the performers for the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami, the first Latin headliner at the Lollapalooza fest last year and sold over 35 million singles worldwide with billions of views on his music videos. It was quite the honor.