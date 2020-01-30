Relive Rosalía's Grammy performance
That voice, oh, and those moves!
Univision,Jan 30, 2020 – 10:52 AM EST
Rosalía's performance was red hot at the 62nd Grammy Awards Sunday night. The flamenco superstar performed "Juro Que" and "Malamente" live at the awards ceremony.
Dressed in a white body suite along with platform sneakers and diamon encrusted nails, the star danced on stage in traditional flamenco routine with hints of hip-hop and modern movement.
Rosalía had won her first ever Grammy award that evening in the category of Best Latin Rock, Urban and Alternative Album for El Mal Querer.