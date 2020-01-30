null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Latino Mix 95.1Latino Mix 95.1 San Antonio

Relive Rosalía's Grammy performance

That voice, oh, and those moves!
Jan 30, 2020 – 10:52 AM EST

Rosalía's performance was red hot at the 62nd Grammy Awards Sunday night. The flamenco superstar performed "Juro Que" and "Malamente" live at the awards ceremony.

Dressed in a white body suite along with platform sneakers and diamon encrusted nails, the star danced on stage in traditional flamenco routine with hints of hip-hop and modern movement.

Rosalía had won her first ever Grammy award that evening in the category of Best Latin Rock, Urban and Alternative Album for El Mal Querer.


Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault