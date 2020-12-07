J Balvin crosses continents to produce new music with Mr Eazi

J Balvin joins Nigerian music artist Mr Eazi for this collab titled "Lento". In the official music video that was dropped on December 4th worldwide shows the best dancers of both worlds. The two met at Eazi's opening act during his 2018 North American tour.

"He's been bringing me into his world of urbano and reggaeton, and I've been introducing him to mine. It's been a cross-cultural interplay and marriage between what I feel are cousins. It's in that spirit that we made 'Lento,' one of many records we've recorded together." says Mr Eazi.