Ramón Ayala lends a helping hand giving back to his community
All love!
Univision,May 6, 2020 – 04:05 PM EDT
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TX - Mexican musician Ramón Ayala is all about giving back to his community during a time of need. The singer partnered up with a non-profit organization to help distribute food to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit normally deals with families with autism but switched gears on helping fight hunger in the community according to executive director Daniel Gonzalez of Bebos Angels.
They were putting free fruits, veggies, bottled water packed in boxes into cars lined up for the distribution for people in Hildago, Texas.