Puerto Rico hit by 5.8 earthquake

Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:32 a.m. Puerto Rico experienced an 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the island according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico at depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

Director of Emergency Management Puerto Rico Carlos Acevedo said that there was no major injuries were reported.