Puerto Rico hit by 5.8 earthquake
Monday, January 6, 2020 at 4:32 a.m. Puerto Rico experienced an 5.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the island according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Univision,Jan 6, 2020 – 1:04 PM EST
The epicenter was 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico at depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.
Director of Emergency Management Puerto Rico Carlos Acevedo said that there was no major injuries were reported.
Stone window or arch that was carved naturally in one of the moutnains, Punta Ventana collasped amid the earthquake.