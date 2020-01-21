Puerto Ricans want to recall governor

San Juan, PR - The high ranking officials of Puerto Rico's housing and family departments were fired on Sunday by Governor Wanda Vazquez after a warehouse that were filled with emergency supplies after the devastating Hurricane Maria were found. Both Housing Secretary Fernando Gil and Department of Family Secretary Glorimar Andújar were both released from their duties in the governemnt. On Saturday, Carlos Acevedo was fired from his job as former Emergency Management Director.

Angry Puerto Ricans found out about the supplies after a blogger posted a live video of the warehouse that is located in the southern coastal city of Ponce.

The warehouse was filled with unused supplies such as bottled water, cots, baby formula and other neccessities. The blogger who is identified as Lorenzo Delgado mentioned that he recieved a tip about the warehouse but didn't specify by who or when.

A group of people broke into the warehouse after the recent earthquakes that struck the island and started distributing supplies to those in need.

Ponce Mayor María Meléndez was outraged and also noted that other mayors of their municipalities were in the same boat trying to figure out how to get supplies unknowingly it was in their own backyard.

Now, tensions are stirred as protestors fill the streets of the capital of Puerto Rico calling for the resignation of Gov. Wanda Vazquez. Protestors were banging on pots and waving Puerto Rican flags while yelling in bullhorns "Wanda! Turn over the disaster supplies!"