Prince Royce shares his experience with COVID-19

Bachata super star Prince Royce had a wake up call diagnosis with COVID-19. Now the Latin artist wants to bring awareness to the community. Royce revealed the information about his recovery in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday.

“At first, I was very scared, like ‘Nobody can find out, I shouldn’t tell anybody.’ But I felt that I have a duty to tell my communities, you know. I live in Florida, I’m from New York, I have a place in California. And I’m seeing what’s happening across the country. I see what’s happening in the world,” said Royce via Zoom from his home in Miami.

Royce, who is growing frustrated at those who are thinking this virus is a hoax and that people are gathering in groups, not social distancing or wearing masks. He feels that more people will be infected after the Fourth of July weekend.

As for Royce's first hand experience. It began a few weeks ago on Sunday. He woke up in the middle of the night not feeling well after spending the day at the pool. He recalled he had a "bad headache", thinking the pool water, sun and being in the cold AC contributed and fell back asleep.

But in the morning, Royce said that he felt worse. He had a temperature of 101°F. He took painkilled and by Monday his fever was gone.

“I said, ‘I’m gonna go get tested for COVID just to be responsible, but I don’t think I have it.’ And that’s how I found out,” said Royce.

Shocked at his diagnosis.

“I thought I was washing my hands,'' he said. "I thought I was wearing the mask, you know. And I think that for me it was just a wake-up call, like I’ve been seeing this on TV every day, I’m on WhatsApp groups with my family, I’ve been sending them stuff. I thought for sure like I wouldn’t have gotten it cause I’ve been ‘taking precautions.’”

Royce doesn't know how he contracted the virus but admitted after things reopened up he did visit several bars and restaurants.

“I was home this whole time, and I went out to some restaurants because things opened, and I thought, ‘Well, Florida hasn’t been so bad, and New York is the one with the problem.’ I fell for that and I think many people can fall for that and will fall for that,” he said. “And that’s what made me think, I need to come out and tell my story. Because it’s upsetting me. It’s so frustrating to me to see people at supermarkets without a mask. It’s so frustrating to me to see that people are being irresponsible and not protecting others."

As for his wife, Emeraude Toubia or the people he dined with, they didn't get sick or feel any symptoms.

“I can’t imagine what would have happened if I would have given it to my parents or my wife had given it to her grandmother," he said. "And I’m lucky. I feel very fortunate that I hopefully didn’t give it to other people.”

Most people have described their symptoms for COVID-19 as fever and a cough that clears up in a few weeks. For some people that have underlying medical conditions and health problems, more severe illnesses can occur that includes pneumonia and even death.