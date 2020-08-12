Premios Juventud is America's first live awards show in the COVID-19 era

The stage is ready for Thursday night when the 17th annual Premios Juventud goes down inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Many other award ceremonies decided to cancel amid the novel coronavirus pandemic but plans on going live on August 13th for the 17th annual show takes place with live performances by Pitbull, Karol G, J Balvin, Zion and Lennox, CNCO, Natti Natasha among many others.

Celebrities have been routinely practicing social distancing sets in shifts with scaled back on stage dancers and smaller production crews who sanitize the stages after each performance.

Everyone is required to wear face covering masks while inside. The performers had to wear masks while doing their rehearsal sets but during the show, they can remove them for their performance. Once their performance is finished, they will put their face mask back on.