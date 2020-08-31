Popular streaming service acquires the J Balvin documentary

Amazon Studios just got the rights for the upcoming documentary The Boy From Medellín directed by Matthew Heineman.

Backed by Endeavor, the documentary follows Balvin, the "Prince of Reggaeton" and Latin-Grammy performer through his 2019 sold-out homecoming concert in Medellín, Colombia. This major deal struck ahead of the world premere showing at the Toronto Film Festival to take place on September 11 via the Bell Digital Cinema Platform. This gives the credit to Latin music's most influential musicians in the world exploring his stardom to fame in the city where it all began.

"Representing my country, my city and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I'm so proud to be a son of Medellín. I'm honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world", said J Balvin.