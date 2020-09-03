Popular doll brand releases a Día De Muertos collection

In celebration of the upcoming Dîa de Muertos 2020, Barbie is releasing a second special collectable doll that was inspired by the time-honored holiday.

Dia De Muertos is a two-day holiday in early November when families gather to celebrate the lives of their departed loved ones. This colorful and lively event is filled with music, food, sweets, offerings and flowers.

Golden highlights in her hair shimmer beneath a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds. May 2020 Barbie Dia De Muertos doll become a treasured tradition for your celebration. Includes doll, doll stand and Certificate of Authenticity. " states on their website.



