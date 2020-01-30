Pitbull to perform pre-game big game show

The Super Bowl is right around the corner and have confirmed Pitbull to perform as a pre-game performer. Pitbull is joining country music duo Dan + Shay, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Khaled as pre-game performers for the NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a series of events taking place in Miami before the game.

Reports state that Dan + Shay will be performing "Tequila", Yolanda Adams will be performing "America the Beautiful", and Pitbull will be performing "Get Ready." The show will air on Fox at 1:00 p.m. central time.

DJ Khaled will be doing a DJ set inside Hard Rock Stadium getting the crowd hype before kickoff.

Demi Lovato is to perform the National Anthem, Los Tigres del Norte will have a special pre-recorded performance, and Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show as the first ever Latinas to ever perform at the big game.