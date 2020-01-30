Pitbull to perform pre-game big game show
The Super Bowl is right around the corner and have confirmed Pitbull to perform as a pre-game performer. Pitbull is joining country music duo Dan + Shay, gospel singer Yolanda Adams and DJ Khaled as pre-game performers for the NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a series of events taking place in Miami before the game.
Reports state that Dan + Shay will be performing "Tequila", Yolanda Adams will be performing "America the Beautiful", and Pitbull will be performing "Get Ready." The show will air on Fox at 1:00 p.m. central time.
DJ Khaled will be doing a DJ set inside Hard Rock Stadium getting the crowd hype before kickoff.
Demi Lovato is to perform the National Anthem, Los Tigres del Norte will have a special pre-recorded performance, and Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira will be performing during the Super Bowl halftime show as the first ever Latinas to ever perform at the big game.
The game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs airs nationally on Sunday in Miami, FL.