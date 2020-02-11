Pitbull teams up with Blake Shelton for 'Get Ready'

Pitbull and Blake Shelton release a blender mix of Spanish, Hip Hop and Country music in "Get Ready". The video starts off with Mr. 305 and Shelton sipping on lemonade in rural Tennessee then the video transitions to a resort in Florida with a guitar shaped building in the background.

It was said that the two got the idea to collaborate when Pitbull and Blake Shelton ran into each other at the Pendleton Whisky Music Festival in Oregon. Shelton introduced his dog "Black Betty" to Pitbull and then came the inspiration. The song "Black Betty" was made famous in 1977 but four decades ago in 1930's was written by Huddie "Lead Belly" Ledbetter.

Ledbetter died in 1949 but he's listed as the songwriter on the collaboration along with José Carlos Garcia (DJ Chino), Xenia Ghali, Jorge Gomez, Jimmy Thörnfeldt, Fernando Zulueta, plus Shelton and Armando C. Pérez (Pitbull). The rest is history.

The visuals that Gil Green directed blends both artists' vocals in this high energy music video that premiered on February 10th.