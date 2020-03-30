Pitbull says 'I Believe That We Will Win'

Pitbull wants everyone to know that we will win amid the coronavirus pandemic. Things may be hard right now, but we need to stick together as a community to stay home. We need to fight for life.

Mr. 305 dropped a new coronavirus anthem titled "I Believe That We Will Win". The anthem was filmed on top of his SLAM! charter school which overlooks the Miami skyline. His words encourage people to be strong during this time.

"If there's any time to check in for the world, it's right now," he says. "Now is when we take fear, and -- it's not Forget Everything And Run. It's Face Everything And Rise." said Pitbull.

"Miami taught me how to fight, and I want to give that to everybody in the world right now. Now is when we gotta stick together. We gotta fight hard, show how powerful it is when we come together."