Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas to star in new movie

Spanish stars Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas will be starring in the new film, Competencia Oficial. The movie will be scheduled to begin shooting in Spain at the end of February.

Cruz portrays an eccentric well known and respected filmmaker. Banderas will play the role of an actor whose performative methods clash with his fellow star (Oscar Martínez) during the filming that is financed by a overbearing millionaire.

The film will be co-written and co-directed by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat in which MediaPro Studio will be producing. This film marks the third co-produced film by Cohn and Duprat after Masterpiece and 4x4.

The cast will include the likes of José Luis Gómez, Carlos Hipólito, Koldo Olabarri, Irene Escolar, Nagore Aramburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.