Peep the PARTYNEXTDOOR - 'Loyal' ft. Drake claymation music video
Univision,Feb 20, 2020 – 05:32 PM EST
PARTYNEXTDOOR collaborates with Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny and Drake in "Loyal" music video. William Child had animated and directed the claymation film.
The video had first premiered on Adult Swim on Cartoon Network channel. The animation shows the story of PND being sent off on a rescue mission in the city of Toronto that includes giantesses.
This song version excludes Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny which is featured in the remix version of the song dropped in early February.