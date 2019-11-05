Ozuna to perform at big Thanksgiving parade in NYC
2019
Univision,Nov 5, 2019 – 4:09 PM EST
Reggaeton singer Ozuna joins performers Black Eyed Peas, TLC, Chicago and Kelly Rowland in New York City for the 93rd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. The parade also mentioned that Ciara, Idina Menzel, Lea Michelle, Debbie Gibson, Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, former NASA astronauts Janet Kavandi and Kay Hire will participate.
Additionally, the cast of Muppets of Sesame Street, That Girl Lay Lay, Natasha Beddingfield, Chris Young, NCT 127, Chris Janson and Josh Dela Cruz will be part of the festivities.