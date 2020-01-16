Ozuna gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

After being together for nearly eight years, Ozuna and his girlfriend Taina Marie Meléndez are now officially engaged. The couple have two children together, Sofia Valentina and Jacob Andres Ozuna Meléndez.

Translated to English:

"a very special day," Ozuna reveals the exciting news during a heartfelt speech. "It wasn't until I had a family that I was able to move forward, change many things and think differently," said Ozuna. "The most special thing a family has is a marriage and I had been wanting to get married but I was waiting for a special moment and I didn't have time ... but I finally asked and told her I wanted to get married."