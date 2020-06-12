Ozuna drops brand new sweet music "Caramelo"

Ozuna returns after living his best life out on the sea with new music titled "Caramelo" that dropped Thursday (June 11).

The brand new song that has been never heard before is a catchy tune that makes you want to shake your hips.

Ozuna brings us visuals to the song "Caramelo" which translates to "candy" in English. The music video is directed by Nuno Gomes who brightened up the colorful video with sweet treats such as bubble gum, ice cream, doughnuts, floating lollipops, gummy bears and much more!