Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia join forces for 'Del Mar' music video
New music video alert!
By: Univision,Oct 19, 2020 – 04:26 PM EDT
Ozuna, Doja Cat, and Sia come together in their brand new, bilingual song "Del Mar". The aquatic themed video shows the Puerto Rican singer along with his guests Doja Cat and Sia singing about a woman that he's infatuated with.
Ozuna had topped the airplay chart two times in 2020 with "Caramelo" and "Mamacita" with the Black Eyed Peas. Now "Del Mar" had set the tone for Ozuna's fourth studio album Enoc, which dropped in September 2020 .
