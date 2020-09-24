Nicky Jam gives back to his community in a big way

Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam had stepped up and gave some struggling workers in Miami some financial assistance. Sunday, the star had dropped by a chicken restaurant in Little Havana to hand out a bunch of cash to the employees.

Nicky paired up with Jay Mazini, a Palestinian entrepreneur who was widely known for handing out cash to those who need it the most.

"Mi gente ♥️Me encanto el gesto de @jaymazini y me quise unir a l causa Y más en estos momentos difíciles." said in his original post to Instagram that translates to

"My people ♥ ️I loved the gesture of @jaymazini and I wanted to join him and more in these difficult times."







