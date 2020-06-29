Nicky Jam drops "Desahogo" featuring Carla Morrison animated music video

Nicky Jam opes up in a surprise freestyle animated video titled "Desahogo" featuring Carla Morrison that dropped on Sunday (June 28).

The recognizable beat comes from Morrison's 2013 single "Disfruto" when Jam opened up regarding challenges in his life including the insecurities and struggles he endured on the road to success and fame. He gives praise to Colombia where he previously lived and challenged him to begin his music career.

Jam spits out lyrics on his life including lessons and things that fulfill him on a sentimental level. He also praises Daddy Yankee and El Ñejo for standing beside him and being brothers.