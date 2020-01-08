Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee come together in 'Muévelo' music video

Two Reggaeton legends get together for "Muévelo" music video that dropped late Tuesday, January 7, 2020. They two overcame their longtime beef to give the gente what they want. New music!

The song features some bits of the 1994 song "Here Comes the Hot Stepper" by Ini Kamoze. Slapped with fresh lyrics, the song has it's unique sound connecting it with the sound of the 90's.