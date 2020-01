Reggaeton powerhouses Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee made a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (Jan. 16). The duo performed their joint single "Muevelo" which appears on the Bad Boys for Life soundtrack.

Eight dancers in skull masks and red outfits joined the Reggaeton artists in the high-energy song that revives the 1994 reggae/hip-hop classic hit "Here Comes The Hotstepper" by Ini Kamoze in Spanish.