Newborn stares down doctors right after birth

She's not having any of it!
Feb 26, 2020 – 11:16 AM EST

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - On February 13, newborn girl Isabela Pereira de Jesus gave her doctors quite the staredown after her arrivial to the world. The staredown occurred when an obstetrician had made sure that she was breathing properly before cutting the umbilical cord.

Normally babies born are crying and screaming but not minutes old Isabela, she gave the silent treatment.

The photo has gone viral and has been making headlines around the globe.

