New York to send help to Puerto Rico

Mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he is sending emergency workers and engineers to Puerto Rico. The island of 3.2 million had several massive earthquakes that devastated the infrastructure.

"Unlike the Trump Administration, New York City will always be there to support our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico," said Mayor Bill de Blasio during a press conference.

"The pain experienced by our neighbors due to these disasters is weighing on the hearts and minds of all of us." continued Bill de Blasio.

The 24-person team includes building inspectors, engineers, emergency managers and two mental health professionals that will be setting up shop in San Juan, Guayanilla, Ponce, Guánica and Peńuelas joining four staffers from NYC already present.

Since December 28th, more than 2,000 earthquakes rocked the 5,328 square mile island in the Caribbean causing buildings to crumble, and forcing thousands to evacuate. Millions of people are left without power. Hundreds of power companies have offered to send employees to Puerto Rico to assist with fixing the infrastructure.

The Governor of New York said that he will personally fly to Puerto Rico to assist with the recovery.

"The point of the visit is basically to assess the damage and determine how we can best help," Cuomo said. "Puerto Ricans are American citizens ... this is our family and our family is in trouble."