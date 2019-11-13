New Music: Ricky Martin, Residente & Bad Bunny - Cántalo

Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny and Residente all team up for their newest single Cántalo, which means "Sing It" in English. This song get it's debut performance at the 20th Latin GRAMMY Awards happening on Thursday, November 14th on Univision.

The blend of the instruments along with the lyrics of Ricky, Bad Bunny and Residente give the song it's Latin pop and trap sound that gives an ode to their native land, Puerto Rico.